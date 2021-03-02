‘First, he molested me and now he has shot dead my father’: UP girl cries outside police station

A sexual assualt accused, who was briefly jailed in 2018 in connection with the case, allegedly shot dead the survivor’s father in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district on Monday, the police said.

Earlier, the video of the survivor crying after her father was killed had gone viral on social media. One accused was arrested following outrage on social media over the video.

The viral video showed the survivor crying outside a police station and demanding justice.

“Please give me justice… please give me justice. He molested me and my father had filed a case against him. He has now shot dead my father. He had come to our village. There were six-seven people. My father had no enmity against anyone,” she is heard saying in the video.

When asked by the reporters to name the perpetrator, she identified him as Gaurav Sharma.

This video of a girl, a victim of sexual harassment, in UP's Hathras district begging for justice while narrating how her father was gunned down is the most heart breaking thing one will see on the internet.

According to an NDTV report, an argument had ensued between the families of the survivor and the accused outside a village temple, ending in the shooting incident. The survivor’s father died on his way to hospital.

One accused, identified as Lalit Sharma, was arrested by the police.

“Prompt and necessary legal action is being taken by the police by arresting the murder accused Lalit Sharma in the incident in village Naujarpur of Sasni area. Remaining accused will also be arrested soon,” Hathras police said in a tweet in Hindi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take strict action in the matter. He has also given directions to invoke the National Security Act against all the accused involved in the case.

Gaurav Sharma was reportedly jailed for a month in 2018 after a molestation case was filed against him by the survivor’s father. He was granted bail by a local court and had been out since, the NDTV report said.

This comes as the rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras and the apathy showed by the administration had shocked the nation. The case was later handed over to the CBI, which has charged four with gang rape and murder.