First govt employee, a J&K Board orderly, made to prematurely retire under new law

Srinagar: Making it the first such case among government employees in Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K Board of School Education has prematurely retired an orderly under the new law governing employee services introduced a month ago.

Last month, J&K government amended civil service rules to allow the administration to retire government employees at any time after completing 22 years of service or attaining the age of 48 years “in the public interest”.

Following the same, the J&K Board of School Education, as per an official order, has prematurely retired an orderly Fayaz Ahmad Siraj who has completed 27 years of service on October 14, 2020.

“…the Chairman is of the opinion that it is in the public interest to do so,” reads the order.

According to the order,Chairperson JKBOSE, Veena Pandita, Siraj shall retire on forenoon of December 1.

He has been sanctioned 3 months pay in lieu of 3 months prior notice as mandated under the new amendment.

Speaking to The Kashmir Monitor, Pandita said the employee was asked to retire prematurely because he had “committed many frauds and was absconding (from duties) for a long time.”