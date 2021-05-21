First case of black fungus detected in Jammu, admitted to GMC

Srinagar: A 40-year-old COVID positive man has become the first person to contract Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, after he tested positive for COVID. Later he was found to have acquired black fungus as well.

Principal Government Medical College, Jammu Dr. Shashi Sudan told The Kashmir Monitor that a 40 year old male has tested positive for the black fungus.

“The reasons are attributed to uncontrolled Steroid-induced Diabetic Ketoacidosis as a Post-COVID Complication,” Dr. Shashi said.

She pointed out that this is an avoidable complication that can be restricted by strictly monitoring the blood sugar levels of the COVID patients put on steroids.

“Moreover MUCORMYCOSIS is not a communicable disease and the spores of an opportunistic fungus known as Mucor which are in plenty in the air may start germinating in the eyes and the nasal mucosa and start Penetrating the eyeballs, brain, sinuses brain and facial bones necessitating excision,” she said.

Mucormycosis is a rare fungal infection caused by a group of moulds called micromycetes, with symptoms such as face numbness, nose obstruction, swelling in the eye or cheeks, and black dry crusts in the nose.

Several parts of the country have reported cases of black fungus. So far no case has been detected in Kashmir though there is a surge in COVID infections.