Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that all public issues cannot be resolved in the first Budget in Jammu and Kashmir, but would be a good start to lay the foundation for the next five years.

Speaking with reporters, Omar Abdullah, said that he knows people have expectations and the government will come up to those expectations.

He said that the all the issues cannot be resolved in the first Budget, but it would be a good beginning to lay the foundation for the next five years.

On being asked about flag meeting between India and Pakistan armies, he said that these meetings are aimed at reducing the tensions without the use of force—(KNO)