SRINAGAR: The inaugural group of Agniveers from the Kashmir valley officially joined the ranks of the Indian Army on Thursday.

Passing out Parade for #First batch of #Agniveers from #Kashmir to become part of Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry Regiments of #IndianArmy was held at JAKLI Regimental Centre, #Srinagar on 03 Oct 2023.

The young Agniveers recruited through ARO #Srinagar passed out in a #grand…

The Army confirmed that a passing out parade for this first Agniveer cohort took place at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiments (JAKLI) centre in Srinagar on Tuesday. These Agniveers were selected through the Army Recruitment Office (ARO) in Srinagar and participated in the passing out parade with a ceremony. The event was also joined by the Agniveers’ parents.

“Passing out Parade for the #First batch of #Agniveers from #Kashmir, becoming a part of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry Regiments of the #IndianArmy, was held at the JAKLI Regimental Centre in #Srinagar on 3rd October 2023. The young Agniveers, recruited through ARO #Srinagar, passed out in a #grand ceremony, which was also attended by their proud #Parents,” wrote Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army on X.