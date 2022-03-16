Srinagar: Power Development Department has come up with dos and don’ts for the professionals who are still Working from Home (WFH) in Kashmir.

The dos and don’ts have been issued in view of the rising incidents of fire in Kashmir during the last few months.

PDD has put up the list on its Twitter handle. The department has pinpointed some common mistakes which can cause bigger fire accidents.

In the list, PDD has primarily called for avoiding overloading outlets in residential buildings.

The PDD said that the appliances should be unplugged when not in use in order to save energy and minimize the risk of shock and fire.

The PDD cautioned against concealing cords under rugs, carpets, doors, and windows.

The list said that a consumer should regularly inspect the electrical cords and extensions for damage.

It also called for prohibiting the plugging of the space heater or fan into an extension cord or power strip.

The PDD appealed to the consumers to plug in smartly and make sure that cords don’t become tripping hazards.

Most importantly the PDD suggested that extension cords should be used on a temporary basis.

In the tweet, the PDD has called consumers to strictly adhere to these safety rules.

An official said these rules are being uploaded on social media handles of PDD to aware people of possible hazards.

“We have witnessed an increase in the fire incidents. People often ignore these rules which lead to a major disaster. So, we are using our social media handles to educate people,” he said.

Pertinently on Monday, four persons including a child were charred to death while 13 sustained injuries in a fire incident in Jammu.

In Kashmir, scores of fire incidents have occurred which caused a huge loss to the property.