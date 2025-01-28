Srinagar, Jan 28: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) sustained injuries in a fire incident that broke out at government residential property in Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

Officials told Srinagar based news agency Kashmir Dot Com that one officer, identified as DSP Hilal Ahmad of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) was injured when his government residential house engulfed in fire at jawhar-nagar Srinagar.

He was immediately shifted to a local hospital for treatment, and is said to be stable, they said.

The Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames. Local residents also joined efforts to help contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Preliminary investigations suggest a possible electrical short circuit, but authorities have started a detailed probe to determine the exact cause. (KDC)