Srinagar, Feb 21 : At least four houses were damaged in a pre-dawn fire incident that broke out in the Bohrikadal area in the old city on Friday.

An official said that about four residential houses were damaged after a fire broke out.

He said the fire call was received at 4:18 AM, and when the Fire and Emergency Department arrived at the scene, they found two to three residential houses engulfed in flames.

“The fire was later brought under control, and no loss of life or any injuries occurred,” he said.

He said burnt structures included three residential houses and one five-storied residential/commercial house.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is under investigation, and details are awaited—(KNO)