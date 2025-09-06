FIR registered over vandalism of National Emblem at Hazratbal Shrine

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case in connection with the vandalism of the Ashoka emblem inside the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

According to officials, an FIR (No. 76 of 2025) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Police Station Nigeen after a mob allegedly broke the National Emblem engraved on a plaque during a protest.

The protest erupted over the installation of the emblem, with participants damaging the plaque inside the shrine premises. Police said investigations have been initiated and action will follow under law.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi condemned the incident and urged strict police action against those involved. She alleged that the National Conference (NC) had provoked the protests, accusing the party of “inciting people to disturb religious sanctity and public order.”(KNS)