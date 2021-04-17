FIR registered against PDD after two youth electrocuted to death in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 17: Two youth riding a motor-cycle lost their lives allegedly due to the negligence of the Power Development Department (PDD) in Samba district on Saturday morning.

The deceased came into contact with 11 KV Wire, which had fallen from the pole, and was lying on the road near Jasrota Fort in Samba.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh Sharma, 26, son of Madan Lal, resident of Baloura, Samba and Adityang Sharma, 22, son of Kuldeep Raj, resident of Sarna Samba.

Police sources said that some locals informed the police station that bodies of two boys were lying about 200 meters from the main gate of Jasrota sanctuary.

A police party rushed to the spot and immediately shifted both the boys to GMC Kathua where they were declared brought dead.

After conducting the post mortem, bodies were handed over to the legal heirs for last rites.

As per the preliminary investigation, it has been established that their death occurred due to electrocution as they came in contact with 11 KV wire.

“Apparently it seems that 11 KV Wire had fallen from the pole and the two boys which were riding motorcycle came in contact with the wire. As such FIR No. 50/2021 U/S 304-A IPC against PDD Department has been registered at P/S Rajbagh and investigation is entrusted to PSI Rahul Prashar,” read a police handout.