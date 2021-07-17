FIR filed against J&K youth for producing ‘fake’ vaccination certificate

Police has filed an FIR against 23-year-old youth for allegedly producing fake vaccination certificate in Poonch.

The FIR case (420278/2021) under section 420 and 188 IPC has been registered in police Station Mendhar, news agency GNS quoted SHO Manzoor Kohli saying.

The case has been registered on the asking of BMO Dr Pervaiz Ahmad Khan who in a letter to the SHO stated that the youth Irfan Khan of Ghulhutta came to his office for attestation of driving license fitness certificate.

The BMO said that as he asked for covid-19 vaccination certificate, the youth said he will get it printed within 30 minutes from outside.

As he came back, he showed Covid-19 vaccination certificate for a period when the age group (18-45 age) was not eligible. “To ascertain the facts and clarify the matter, undersigned (BMO) asked the vaccination staff to cross check and verify the certificate in cowin portal,” he said, adding, “Upon verification it was found that this certificate originally belongs to (name withheld) Age 53 years Dated 23-04-2021).”

Subsequently, the BMO wrote letter to the SHO, asking for FIR under relevant section of Disaster Management Act for producing fake covid 19 vaccination certificate against the youth and “investigate about any nexus of providing fake corticated is not going on in the locality so that people in general and local population in particular does not suffer because of this Pandemic.” (GNS)