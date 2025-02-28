AWANTIPORA, FEBRUARY 28: A special interaction program was held at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Shantmanu (IAS), Financial Commissioner (Addl. Chief Secretary) Higher Education Department, UT of Jammu and Kashmir, as the Chief Guest. Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Director, UT of Jammu and Kashmir, was also present.

The program was attended by university officials, including Registrar, Dean Academic Affairs, Dean Research, Finance Officer, Controller of Examinations, all Deans of Schools, Dean of Students, Dean Outreach, Director CIED, Director IT&SS, Director DIQA, and various Heads of Departments. The delegates toured IUST’s state-of-the-art labs and facilities, gaining first-hand insight into the infrastructure supporting the university’s academic and research endeavours.

Addressing the gathering, Shantmanu emphasized the need for education that not only prepares students for the future but also fosters a sense of giving back to society. He expressed satisfaction with IUST’s remarkable progress and assured his continued support for the university’s future growth and initiatives.

Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor of IUST, highlighted the university’s research and academic achievements. He elaborated on the institution’s pioneering initiatives aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, focusing on skill enhancement programs, innovation, entrepreneurship, and multidisciplinary education. He also introduced the ‘One University One Data’ initiative aimed at enhancing data management and institutional efficiency. The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Asifa Baba, Dean of Students. The session was skilfully moderated by Dr. Farhana Alia.