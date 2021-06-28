Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced eight economic relief measures to help individuals and business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FM announces 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for Covid affected sectors

Loan gurantee scheme includes Rs 50,000 crore for health sector

Credit Guarantee Scheme for 25 Lakh Persons through Micro Finance Institutions



‘Credit guarantee scheme to focus on new lending, not repayment of old ones’

FM announces an additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

Relief package for the tourism sector: Financial support to 11,000 registered tourist guides. Loans with 100% govt guaranteed up to Rs 10 lakh for Travel and Tourism stakeholders and up to Rs 1 lakh tourist guides.

Free tourist visa to 5,00,000 tourists. Scheme to be applicable till 31st March, 2022

Finance Minister Sitharaman announces additional Rs 23,000 crore for public health

Government announces extension of Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana