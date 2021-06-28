Finance Minister Sitharaman announces additional Rs 23,000 crore for public health

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced eight economic relief measures to help individuals and business amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- FM announces 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for Covid affected sectors
- Loan gurantee scheme includes Rs 50,000 crore for health sector
- Credit Guarantee Scheme for 25 Lakh Persons through Micro Finance Institutions
- ‘Credit guarantee scheme to focus on new lending, not repayment of old ones’
- FM announces an additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme
- Relief package for the tourism sector: Financial support to 11,000 registered tourist guides. Loans with 100% govt guaranteed up to Rs 10 lakh for Travel and Tourism stakeholders and up to Rs 1 lakh tourist guides.
Free tourist visa to 5,00,000 tourists. Scheme to be applicable till 31st March, 2022
Government announces extension of Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana