Filmfare Awards 2021: Irrfan Khan, Taapsee win big; check out the full winners’ list

The 66th Filmfare Awards for 2021 were given out on Saturday night. Thappad, with seven trophies, and Gulabo Sitabo, with six, were the big winners of the evening.

The awards, which honour artistic and technical excellence in cinema, recognized the best of Hindi cinema for the year 2020.

Here are all the winners:

Best Film: Thappad

Best Director: Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Film (Critics): Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooh!)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actor (Critics): Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Best Actor (Critics): Tillotama Shome (Sir)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor in a Supporting Actor Role (Female): Farrukh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Story: Anubhav Sushila Singh and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)

Best Screenplay: Rohena Gera (Sir)

Best Dialogue: Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Debut Director: Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

Best Debut Female: Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Music Album: Pritam (Ludo)

Best Lyrics: Gulzar (Chhapaak)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Raghav Chaitanya (Ek Tukda Dhoop from Thappad)

Best Playback Singer (Female) Asees Kaur (Malang title song)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Irrfan Khan

Best Action: Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Background Score: Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Best Cinematography: Abhik Mukhopadhyay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Choreography: Farah Khan (Dil Bechara title song)

Best Costume Design: Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing: Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best Production Design: Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Sound Design: Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Best VFX: Prasad Sutar, NY Vfxwaala (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)