Jammu and Kashmir government has gone whole hog to hard sell the union territory as a film tourism destination. Leading the charge is the Department of Information and Public Relations. The DIPR participated in the 56th International Film Festival of India at Goa. A grand J&K Pavilion was established in the WAVES Film Bazaar to promote the J&K Film Policy. The move was aimed at wooing aspiring filmmakers to shoot in picturesque Jammu and Kashmir. DIPR utilised this platform to promote art, culture, cuisine, as well as the famed tourist destinations of Jammu and Kashmir. More than 500 visitors interacted with the officers of DIPR at J&K Pavilion and enquired about various aspects of film shootings in the UT. Under the J&K Film Policy, 2024, permissions are being given through the online single window portal. The J&K government provides a 5-10% subsidy for films and a 10-15% subsidy for documentary or web-series. An extra incentive shall also be given for films, documentaries, and web series that promote Jammu and Kashmir or have a patriotic theme. Jammu and Kashmir is among the first few states and UTs that have a film policy. The government launched its maiden film policy in 2021 to attract filmmakers to Jammu and Kashmir. The government also created a Film Development Fund in the Information Department for the disbursement of subsidies envisaged in the J&K Film Policy 2021. A single-window mechanism was started by the Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council to facilitate hassle-free shooting. Since the unveiling of the film policy, a lot of directors have been applying to shoot their films in Jammu and Kashmir. Noteworthy fact is that Kashmir featured in almost all films before the terrorism started in 1990. From Shami Kapoor’s Kashmir Ki Kali to Amitabh Bachchan’s Silsila and from Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, Kashmir has been on the bucket list of filmmakers. Even South Indian filmmakers and stars have featured Kashmir extensively in their movies. Like the tourism sector, the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam also hit film shootings. The Lieutenant Governor-led administration deserves praise for reaching out to filmmakers in Goa. DIPR particularly deserves kudos for setting up a stall in Goa. This will send a positive signal across Bollywood and independent filmmakers. J&K Film Policy has all the ingredients that can attract the film crews to Kashmir. We have seen many web series shot in Kashmir. The latest being Netflix’s Baramulla. It stands out because it was shot extensively in the valley. Jammu and Kashmir has everything that a filmmaker requires. Cheap rates, breathtaking beauty, and hassle-free permits are the biggest attractions for filmmakers to shoot in Jammu and Kashmir. Post Pahalgam, the policymakers need to make extra efforts to instill confidence among the filmmakers. And IFFI is one such forum that can make a difference.