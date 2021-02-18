FIL bags CII ‘Cold Chain Award 2020’

FIL Industries (FIL) has been conferred a national award by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for Cold Chain Award 2020 in the Category of Backward Integration.

The 5th edition of CII Cold Chain Award on February 17th, was held on a virtual platform. During the ceremony, winners were announced based on the virtual assessment carried out for each unit by a group of technical assessors, and the final decision of the jury.

In its endeavour to recognize individual or organizations for pre-eminence and outstanding contributions, CII’s Food and Agriculture Center of Excellence had launched the CII Cold Chain Awards in 2015 to recognize individual/organizations for pre-eminence and outstanding contributions to the field of cold chain management and to raise awareness about sustainable success and competitiveness through best practices.

While thanking, CII for the Cold Chain Award 2020, Director of FIL, Owais Altaf Syed, said, “On behalf of FIL, I would like to express my sincere most gratitude towards Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).”

He added that CII’s consistent advisory and consultative processes have helped FIL s to improvise and emerge as one of the major players in this category in the region.

FIL has been working closely with the Indian farmers for over 3 decades. It is actively involved in providing product and services for pre and post-harvest management together with offering value addition to the farmers produce through its ware-house and processing units.

It has been the pioneer in bringing the Controlled Atmosphere (CA) Storage facility in Jammu & Kashmir. The Company has 8000 MT of integrated storage facilities with a state of art packing and grading line. The facility is available to the orchardists in the state to store, grade and pack their produce. The facility offers an end-to-end solution to the farmer for collection and delivery of their produce, thus minimizing their post-harvest losses.

In the past, FIL has been felicitated by the CII for its resolute business solutions. In the year 2019, the Significant Achievement Award for the Integrated Supply Chain Solution and in 2017, CII honoured FIL for its outstanding contribution in backward integration in agriculture and food processing.