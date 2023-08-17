The obesity problem in Jammu and Kashmir is a matter of growing concern. Last year, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) revealed that the obesity rates have surged by an alarming average of 11 per cent among men. The implications of this escalating trend are far-reaching, with significant consequences for individuals, families, and society as a whole. Issuing a health advisory of substantial significance, the NFHS had pointed out that a staggering 31.7 per cent of men in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir were now categorized as obese or overweight. This revelation casts a shadow on the overall health landscape, demanding a multifaceted approach to curb this unfolding crisis. Across various age groups, it’s the male population that had experienced the most profound surge in obesity rates. In just a few years, the figure has surged to 31.7 percent in the span of 2019-21, up from the previous 20.5 per cent documented in the NFHS-4 report from 2015-16. This surge prompts us to delve into the complex interplay of lifestyle factors, dietary choices, and sedentary habits that have contributed to this worrying reality. While men bear the brunt of this concerning rise, women are not immune to the issue. The data reveals that 29.4 per cent of women are grappling with obesity, which is in close alignment with the rate recorded in the earlier NFHS-4 report at 29.3 per cent. This stagnation prompts us to question whether the interventions and awareness efforts introduced thus far have been adequately effective or require further refinement. The battle against obesity requires a holistic approach that involves individuals, families, communities, and policy makers. Education around healthy lifestyles, balanced diets, and regular physical activity must be at the forefront of our efforts. The cultivation of a health-conscious mindset should begin from an early age, encouraging habits that foster physical well-being and mental equilibrium. Furthermore, creating an environment that promotes physical activity and access to nutritious foods is crucial. Urban planning that encourages walking and cycling, along with the availability of fresh produce, can go a long way in mitigating this crisis. At the policy level, initiatives aimed at regulating the marketing and consumption of high-calorie, low-nutrition foods can play a pivotal role in steering society towards healthier choices. The NFHS findings should serve as a clarion call for action, igniting conversations, initiatives, and programs that prioritize health and well-being. By addressing the complex web of factors contributing to rising obesity rates, we can hope to stem the tide and build a healthier future for generations to come. It’s a collective endeavor that requires commitment, awareness, and a genuine concern for the well-being of our society. Ultimately, the severity of the obesity problem in the union territory of J&K should not be underestimated. Timely and coordinated efforts from various stakeholders are essential to reverse the trend and ensure a healthier future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

