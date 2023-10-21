Srinagar, October 21: The Director General of Police (DGP) for Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, emphasized the significant progress in the fight against terrorism during an address at the Police Commemoration Day held in Zewan, Srinagar.

DGP Singh highlighted that the region has grappled with the scourge of terrorism for over three decades. He mentioned that efforts to eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir were nearing fruition, with ongoing initiatives aimed at establishing lasting peace in the Union Territory.

While acknowledging the persistent attempts from across the border to disrupt peace, DGP Singh commended the unwavering commitment of the police force in thwarting such endeavors. He noted that this year, eight police personnel, including officers, lost their lives during anti-militancy operations, and expressed condolences for the soldiers from other security forces who also made the ultimate sacrifice.

DGP Singh observed a significant transformation in the situation in Kashmir over the past few years, describing Jammu and Kashmir as being on the path to peace and development. He paid heartfelt tributes to the police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, revealing that 1606 policemen have made this ultimate sacrifice.

He stated, “Today, we stand in honor of our martyrs, and the entire nation owes them a profound debt of gratitude.” DGP Singh also assured the continued support of the police force for the families of police martyrs.

Additionally, the Jammu and Kashmir police organized a blood donation camp, with the participation of 200 policemen who generously donated blood.