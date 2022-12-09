Madrid: Luis Enrique quit as Spain’s head coach after his team was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 by Morocco.

The 52-year-old was in the charge of the side since 2018 and guided Spain to the Euro 2020 semifinals.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) issued a statement thanking Enrique for his service and expressing its desire to start a new project for the national team.

“The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff at the helm of the absolute national team in recent years,” the statement read.

“The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and his collaborators.

“Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, Jose Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach,” it added.