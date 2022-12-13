FIFA World Cup 2022 has reached the semi-finals stage in Qatar. In just a matter of days, we will know the new champions of the world and also the top goal scorer.

ADVERTISEMENT

France’s Kylian Mbappe leads the way in the Golden Boot race with five goals in five games.

Lionel Messi of Argentina took his tally to four goals for the tournament as he scored in the quarter-final against the Netherlands. Lautaro Martinez scored the winning penalty as Argentina triumphed in the shoot-out.

Olivier Giroud scored his fourth goal of the tournament against England in the quarter-finals.

Below Mbappe, Giroud and Messi, there are seven players with three goals. Notable players include England’s duo Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford.

Just Fontaine was the first player from France to win the Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup. Fontaine had smashed 13 goals in the 1958 edition of the FIFA World Cup hosted by Sweden. Fontaine is the first and the only French player to win the special trophy at the FIFA World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

No player has ever won the Golden Boot twice in the history of the FIFA World Cup. No player has scored more goals than Fontaine in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup.