A colossal painting by Iranian artist Imad Salehi has set a new Guinness World Record

The Story of A Ball has an area of 9,652 square meters, equal to the size of a football field.

“It took me over five months to complete the painting. I used about 3,000 liters of paint and 150 brushes. I used to work around 14 to 18 hours a day. This whole idea started with the ball story which is the history of the World Cup,” Salehi told The Gulf Times.

🖌️⚽ WATCH: The world's largest artwork on canvas, by artist Emad Salehi, was unveiled at the Qatar University stadium. The painting depicts significant World Cup moments and can cover a soccer field pic.twitter.com/Sd2jr7tKIm — Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) December 8, 2022

“When you explore the painting you can see the history of football. I have painted more than 10,000 figures on the entire canvas,” the artist added.

The work was unveiled at an event organized by the Qatari Ministry of Culture and the record was confirmed by Shady Gaad, a senior marketing manager at Guinness World Records.

“The previous record for the largest artwork on canvas was 1,595.76sq m set by Sasha Jaffrey in 2020. This painting measures 9,652sq m, which is the new Guinness World Record for the largest canvas painting,” he said.