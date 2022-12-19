With a hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup match against Argentina, the Adidas Golden Boot was won by Kylian Mbappe from France, with 8 goals and 2 assists. Lionel Messi collected the Silver Boot and Olivier Giroud from France the Bronze.

He edged out Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who scored twice in the final himself, and ended the World Cup with seven goals as well as being handed the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Argentinian forward won the Adidas Golden Ball, which is awarded to the best player by the FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG).

Mbappe scored his first of the tournament in France’s opening game, a 4-1 win against Australia. He then scored both in a 2-1 win against Denmark but did not get on the scoresheet in the 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.

In the round of 16 he scored two more in a 3-1 win over Poland before again not scoring in the 2-1 quarterfinal victory against England and the 2-0 semifinal win against Morocco.

The France forward was level with Messi on five goals heading into the showdown in Lusail. He would go on to become the first man since Sir Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, tucking away two penalties and hitting a fine finish which took the game to extra-time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emiliano Martinez from Argentina collected the Adidas Golden Glove while England took the FIFA Fair Play award.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup 2022, despite Kylian Mbappe scoring a hattrick at the Lusail Stadium, in Qatar on Sunday. This was the third World Cup for La Albiceleste and it was the first title for Lionel Messi.