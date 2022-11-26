Saudi Arabian Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced to gift Rolls Royce to each national football team player for defeating Argentina in the FIFA World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Green Falcons came from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 on November 22. Goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span early in the second half had given the Saudis a landmark result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman declared a public holiday in the country to celebrate the national team’s glory.

The team now tops Group C with three points after their victory over the South Americans. They will next lock horns with Poland at 9 pm tomorrow.

This was not the first time that the Saudi Arabia government gifted Rolls Royce to their football players.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1994, its forward player Saeed Al-Owairan, who scored a goal against Belgium that was considered one of the greatest World Cup goals of all time, also received a similar reward.