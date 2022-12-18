After 63 games, only Argentina and France remain with the chance to lift the FIFA World Cup in its 22nd edition.

The two teams that topped Group C and D will meet for the summit clash on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium to claim either of their third world title.

While Argentina lifted the trophy back in 1978 and 1986, France are holders of the cup having won it four years back in Russia following their first title in 1998 playing at home.

As the Les Blues (France) all set to defend their title of World Cup winners with the amazing trio – Mbappe, Griezman and Giroud, Argentina is relying heavily on its superman Lionel Messi to bring the World Cup title home after a gap of 36 years.

If Messi’s magic works, he will be in line to become only the ninth player in history to win the World Cup, Ballon d’Or, and the Champions League.

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez hinted that Messi could return for the 2026 World Cup and capable of playing ‘until he’s 50’.

Despite Messi will be 39 when the next World Cup rolls around in 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the Aston Villa goalkeeper opines that the Paris Saint-Germain forward’s unique physical and technical qualities will push forward him to play for Argentina.

“For me, he can play until he is 50. He looks really sharp and he looks so good. He makes things look easy – it’s the hardest thing to do,” goal.com quoted Martinez as saying when he was speaking with Footballers Lives.