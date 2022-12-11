

Oliver Giroud and Aurelien Tchouameni scored to help France grab a 2-1 win vs England in the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

Harry Kane managed to equalise once for England through a penalty kick, but failed to do so once again via a spot kick.

The Les Bleus are also only one win away from becoming the first back-to-back finalists since Brazil in 2002 and two from becoming the third team to retain the trophy after the CONMEBOL side in 1962 and Italy in 1938.

France went ahead after 17 minutes as Antoine Griezmann assisted Tchouameni for a stunning long-range goal. England saw some chances saved by Hogo Lloris and then Kane finally equalised through a penalty kick in the 54th-minute. England were awarded the spot-kick after Saka was tripped by Tchouameni and then Kane scored to draw level with Wayne Rooney as England’s record scorer with 53 goals.

England came close to taking the lead in the second-half after Harry Maguire’s header hit the post. Then Giroud headed France into the lead after a cross from Griezmann in the 78th-minute. Kane could have equalised with England getting awarded a penalty in the 82nd-minute but the striker could only see his shot go over the crossbar.

After the win, France are scheduled to face Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday. France have reached the World Cup semi-final for the seventh time and this is the first time they have done it in consecutive editions. This is also the seventh time England have been kicked out from the quarter-final stages of the World Cup, more than any other side in the history of the tournament. This is also France manager Didier Deschamps’ 13th World Cup win in just his 17th match in charge (Draw 2 Loss 2), with only Felipe Scolari (14) and Helmut Schon (16) winning more in the competition.