We all know that the FIFA World Cup is held every four years. However, the FIFA is now mulling to hold the tournament every three years.

As per a report in The Guardian, the prospect of staging a men’s World Cup every three years has been discussed by FIFA officials, as football’s governing body revisits plans for a radical change to the game’s calendar.

The report said the idea of a triennial World Cup was first floated behind closed doors this year shortly after plans for a tournament every two years were abandoned. The plan remains hypothetical but is revealing of the strategy of Gianni Infantino, who hopes to remain as Fifa’s president for a further decade.

A triennial men’s World Cup would mean a complete change in the global fixtures calendar, which caused much of the opposition to a biennial World Cup, an idea first floated last summer and killed off in the new year. Infantino’s desire to host his flagship tournament more frequently is shared by nations in Africa and Asia, however, and could get closer to reality if other stakeholders are brought on board.