Jammu, April 26: A delegation of Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh Chapter of FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, here at Raj Bhavan.

The delegation of the women wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) JKL chapter, apprised the Lt Governor about the endeavours of their organization towards women empowerment, digital literacy, promotion of startups, and creating awareness on environmental protection and conservation.

The members of the delegation led by Chairperson of the FLO JKL, Smt Ritu Singh expressed their gratitude towards Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Lt Governor Administration for continuously providing an enabling environment for rapid development in J&K. They also expressed gratitude for a number of entrepreneurial and livelihood generation schemes started by the UT government for providing job opportunities to the youth and women in particular.



During the interaction, the delegation members also presented various initiatives on promoting Jammu city as a preferred tourist destination, besides their views on other matters pertaining to public welfare in general. The delegation discussed on the promotion of local Street Food Tourism and recycling of waste from the Tawi river and temples through sustainable measures.



Kritika Khanna, vertical head for the specially-abled cell, shared her concerns about the sector, regarding the challenges faced by the differently-abled.



While interacting with the members of the delegation, the Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of the organization dedicated to upliftment of the women in the society and public service.



The Lt Governor observed that the UT administration is giving a dedicated push to the tourism sector of J&K, which has started witnessing significant growth in terms of increased number of tourists and creation of tourism related infrastructure and facilities.



He assured the visiting delegation that the genuine points presented by them would be taken into consideration for incorporating them in the policies and decision making process.



Varuna Anand, Sr. Vice-Chairperson; Ruchika Gupta, Treasurer; Executive Committee members- Priya Sethi, Ridhima Jain, Ridhima Dewan, Ms Pooja Gandotra, Mona Saraf, Varsha Bansal, Payal Saraf, Kritika Khanna were present.