Bengaluru: A female therapist ended her life after her boyfriend-turned-blackmailer threatened to post private videos on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old woman made a video where she narrated her ordeal. The police said they recovered the video made by the deceased before committing suicide last week. Her husband had filed the complaint following which the police lodged an FIR against Mallikarjun from Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the victim worked at a beauty parlor. Mallikarjun from Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh got introduced to her six months ago.

Both developed a relationship. However, the accused started blackmailing her for money and demanded Rs 2 lakh from her. He threatened that if she did not give him the money, he would upload all their videos and photos on social media.

The victim in her video wished her lover-turned-blackmailer good luck in life and asked him not to trouble any women in the future. She sent this video to Mallikarjun as well.

Police found an exchange of WhatsApp calls between them. The case of abetment to suicide had been registered against the accused and police have launched a hunt for Mallikarjun.