Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Desk·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Female NHM employee dies by ‘suicide’ in north Kashmir

DEAD 1
Representational picture

Srinagar: A 24-year-old National Health Mission (NHM) employee, posted at Sub District Hospital Sopore, has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Hib Dangerpore area of Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Citing reports, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported said that the family of the girl found their beloved hanging inside her room following which police was informed about the incident.

 

A police team has reached the spot and registered a case and started investigation into the matter.

Police officials said that the body has been taken for post mortem to determine the cause of death and to complete other legal formalities in the case.


svg%3E
Previous
Maharashtra: Fully vaccinated among 66 people infected with Delta plus variant, 5 of them dead
svg%3E
Next
Covid crisis: Over 38,000 new cases in India; 543 minors test positive in Bengaluru in 11 days
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor