Female health worker allegedly commits suicide in Budgam

Budgam: A female health worker has allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at her home in Dalipora area of Nagam in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday late evening.

Sources said that a woman (name withheld), a health worker at PHC Hufroo Chadoora, consumed some poisonous substance at her home last night.

He said that the woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital wherefrom she was shifted to Srinagar hospital, however, died on the way.

Meanwhile, police has started investigation into the matter–(KNO)