FDP on ‘Emerging Research Trends in Science’ commences

SRINAGAR, JULY 15: The week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) titled ‘Emerging Research Trends in Science’ organized by Government College for Women (GCW), M.A. Road, Srinagar commenced here today.

Director Colleges, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir was the Chief Guest at the inaugural function held at the college’s auditorium. Nodal Principal (Kashmir) who also serves as Dean Academic Affairs, Cluster University Srinagar (CUS), Prof. Seema Naz; Registrar CUS, Prof. Wilayat Hussain Rizvi; Principal Amar Singh College, Prof. Aijaz Ahmed Hakak and Principal AAAM College, Bemina, Prof. Mudasir Afshan were also present on the occasion.

In his keynote address, Director Colleges appreciated the initiative of the college to organize the FDP on a relevant theme. Addressing the young faculty members, Prof. Ajaz said, “You should think how you want to spend your years of active service. Emoluments will come to you. But what is important is what is going to be your contribution to higher education. Take ownership of the college. Don’t be in a college on the basis of biometric attendance. Be there on the basis of your engagement with the students. It should be a mentor-mentee kind of mechanism. It should not be a monologue.”

Referring to the overwhelming response of students for the ongoing admission process in colleges, Prof. Ajaz said, “We have been able to register 54,000 students for admissions this year and we should understand how big a change they can bring if we stand by their side.” He referred to the ensuing academic session and the challenge of rolling out the fourth year of the UG programme under NEP-2020 with two clear-research and honors- verticals.