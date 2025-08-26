FDA Suspends Nine Food Licenses in Srinagar, Anantnag Amid Crackdown on Rotten Meat and Expired Items

Srinagar, Aug 26: The Jammu and Kashmir Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday released the much-awaited list of nine suspended FSSAI licenses across Srinagar and Anantnag districts as part of its ongoing action against substandard and unsafe food practices.

As per the FDA official list, the crackdown comes after recent large-scale seizures in which more than 12,000 kilograms of rotten meat were confiscated from different areas of the Valley. The FDA said the suspensions were aimed at protecting public health and ensuring accountability among food business operators.

According to the official list, the suspended establishments include: M/S Al-Taqwa Foods (Lasjan, Srinagar), M/S Aarif Enterprises (Bulbul Bagh, Tengpora, Srinagar), M/S Sunshine Foods (Zakura, Srinagar), M/S Anmol Foods (Parimpora Ghat, Qamarwari, Srinagar), M/S Jubilant Food Works Ltd. (Domino’s Pizza, KP Road, Anantnag), M/S Shaun Shahi Biryani (KP Road, Anantnag), M/S Shan Fish Fry (Achabal Adda, Anantnag), M/S Bismillah Sweets (Industrial Estate, Anantnag), and M/S Khanday Poultry (Kadipora, Anantnag).

Authorities maintained that more inspections will be carried out in the coming days and strict action will follow against any outlet found indulging in the sale of unsafe or expired food items.

“This action is part of a zero-tolerance approach towards those endangering consumer health. Raids will continue, and such violations will not be tolerated,” an FDA officer said. (JKNS)