FDA destroys over 3500 kg meat

Srinagar, Aug 07: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has destroyed over 3,500 kg of decomposed and unlabelled meat in recent days.

The action is part of an intensified enforcement drive by the FDA to ensure food safety and public health.

The seized consignments were either being transported or stored without proper labelling or cold-chain logistics, raising serious concerns over public health and food safety.

“The meat was in a decomposed condition, packed without any identification or temperature control. In many cases, we could not even open the packages due to the foul smell,” said Smiti Sethi, Commissioner, FDA Kashmir.

The crackdown has sparked panic among those involved in the trade. Sethi said that illegal suppliers are now dumping meat consignments in open areas and even water bodies to evade detection.

“This is a panic response. They know we are closing in. So, before the material reaches markets or checkpoints, they are dumping it on roadsides or in water bodies,” Sethi said.

According to the officials, during the past 72 hours, raids have been conducted in several locations across Kashmir, including Srinagar, Pulwama, and Central Kashmir, where large stocks of suspected rotten poultry and mutton were seized. A single raid in Lasjan led to the seizure of over five quintals, where the owner of the stock is claiming the supply is for commercial distribution to restaurants and hotels.

The FDA says that public complaints were crucial in triggering the enforcement. Residents reported foul smells and suspicious movements, helping authorities identify storage points.

“People have turned into whistleblowers. We are grateful for their cooperation. With our limited staff, we can’t reach every corner unless people help us,” Sethi said.

The crackdown is being supported by local police units, who have accompanied FDA officials during field operations. Officials say the coordination is crucial for ensuring safety and law enforcement during seizures.

As per the officials, cold storage units and meat supply hubs were now under the FDA’s scanner. While the department has not yet named any specific facilities, officials confirmed that an investigation is underway.

“Yes, we are monitoring them closely. I won’t reveal names right now due to the sensitivity of the probe,” Sethi said.

Samples from the seized stock have been sent for laboratory testing, and further legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act is expected once reports arrive.

“This is just the beginning. We are committed to ensuring that only safe and legal food reaches the public,” Sethi added.

As per the officials, during the past two days, the department conducted a series of surprise inspections and raids in multiple locations. Notably, in the Safakadal and Parimpora areas of district Srinagar, enforcement teams seized 2,500 kababs found to be processed using frozen meat containing unpermitted food colour. These adulterated kebabs were destroyed on the spot and safely disposed of to prevent any risk to public health.

Additionally, 150 kilograms of meatballs (Gushtaba) were also seized during the operations. Legal food samples of the seized products were collected by Food Safety Officers for detailed analysis and further legal action.

In a separate incident in the Nagbal area of district Ganderbal, approximately 250 kilograms of locally procured meat were destroyed due to visible signs of deterioration caused by improper handling and storage conditions. (With KNO inputs)