As part of an ongoing inquiry into the handling of classified documents, the FBI searched President Joe Biden’s Delaware beach home on Wednesday.

However, no classified documents were found during an FBI search of President Joe Biden’s home in Rehoboth, Delaware, his lawyer says.

Biden attorney Bob Bauer confirmed the action, saying the Rehoboth Beach search was planned with “the president’s full support and cooperation” and lasted 3½ hours, concluding at noon.

Bauer said authorities did take “for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as Vice President.”

Citing the Justice Department’s desire for “operational security and integrity,” Bauer said there was no public notice of the action, which was consensual and did not require a warrant.

The FBI has not commented on the search.

