Fayaz Mir, Nazir Laway among others join Peoples Conference

Srinagar: In a major boost to Peoples Conference (PC), two former MPs, Fayaz Ahmad Mir and Nazir Ahmad Laway, Chairperson District Development Council Baramulla, Safina Baig, former MLC Murtaza Khan and former deputy mayor Sheikh Imran joined the party on Saturday.

Addressing a news conference here, PC chairman Sajad Gani Lone, who was flanked by the party leaders, said the PC will “come up to the expectations of people”.

“I wholeheartedly welcome all leaders in the party. I am hopeful that the way the party is expanding, PC will emerge as a collective team to meet the challenges confronted by the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.

In the last assembly election, Fayaz Ahmad Mir secured 24603 votes from Kupwara Assembly segment but lost to PC’s Bashir Ahmad Dar by a wafer-thin margin of 151 votes.

Nazir Ahmad Laway, who fought election from Kulgam assembly segment in 2014 state polls, polled 20240 votes but lost to CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami by a thin margin.

Safina Baigh contested the last year’s DDC chairperson from Baramulla and was elected as head of the council with support of Peoples Conference, which emerged as the single largest party in the district.

Those who present in the press conference included Imran Reza Ansari, Abdul Gani Vakil, Syed Basharat Bukhari, Peerzada Mansoor, Khursheed Alam, Raja Ejaz Ali, Irfan Panditpuri, Bashir Ahmad Dar, and others. (KNO)