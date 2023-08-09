Srinagar: One person hailing from Sonwar area of the city was arrested for attempting to murder his son.

The police said the man had stabbed his son after a heated argument.

“One Mehmood Ahmad wani S/o Nazir wani R/o Sonwar Srinagar arrested for attempting to murder his son. He had an argument which led to stabbing. Victim is in hospital & stable. FIR no 121/ 2023 u/s 307 of IPC registered in Ram Munshi Bagh PS. Weapon of offence also recovered (sic),” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.