Srinagar: Police has solved Kupwara minor murder case and has arrested father for committing the crime.

In a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara Yougal Manhas , said that father of the minor girl Mohammad Iqbal Khatana during the investigation has admitted the crime and has been arrested by the police.

“Last week a dead body of a minor girl was found lying in the shed in Zab Khurhama in Lalpora area. After that a post-mortem was conducted in which it surfaced that the minor girl was strangulated and then her throat was silt with a knife or some sharp object,” he said.

Manhas said that an investigation was carried in which the many relatives of the deceased were questioned.

“During the course of investigation many of her relatives were questioned. Her father Mohammad Iqbal Khatana who was our prime suspect was also questioned. He admitted that he has committed the crime and has been arrested,” he said.

Manhas said Khatana has a brawl with her wife , following which he committed this crime. “Khatana in rage committed this crime,”

On March 29, 2023, the body of a minor girl with her throat slit was found hours after she went missing in Kupwara..

The body of the girl was found in a shed just 30 metres away from her residence at Zab Khurhama in Lalpora area of the north Kashmir district Wednesday night, they said.

A case was registered and the body sent for medico-legal formalities, they said.

Police Version

Police has arrested Mohammad Iqbal Khatana, father of a minor girl for murder of his daughter on 29th of March 2023. The sequence of events that lead to the murder of the minor girl are as under:

At around 1615 hrs, Mohammad Iqbal Khatana (hereinafter referred to as Iqbal, for short) reached home from daily work (Driver of Passenger-Vehicle (Sumo) bearing registration number JK09-4308. Between 1615 hrs & 1800 hrs, he finished doing household work, splitting fire-wood etc. At around 1830 hrs, he got into a heated argument with his wife (Nageena Begum), with whom his relationship has been strained since last 01 year & the couple have often witnessed arguments which resulted in minor scuffles as well. During the morning of 29-03-2023 too, the couple had heated argument after which the husband left for work.

Showkat Khatana, brother of Iqbal reached home at around 1815 hrs and was also present when the couple again exchanged heated arguments, and at around 1840 hrs (15 minutes before Iftaar) estranged Iqbal went to the kitchen, hid the kitchen-knife in his bosom, and left the house saying that he has to fix his punctured stepney tyre. Actually Iqbal was intending to kill himself. Uzma Iqbal (deceased-child) followed her father and asked for 5 Rupees, and Iqbal gave him a 10 Rs currency Note. Iqbal’s wife also followed him upto the courtyard, however Uzma followed her father upto the main-road. Nageena Begum, Showket Khatna (Brother of Iqbal), Asif Khatana (Cousin of Iqbal) and Haji Salam Din Khatana (Uncle of Iqbal) had all witnessed Uzma following her father upto the main road, wherefrom she was no-longer visible, due to line of sight obstruction as the main-road is on higher ground. All the people present were of the opinion that Uzma has left with her father, who has to fix his stepney tyre at Khurhama.

Iqbal took Uzma in his vehicle, and reached Harden Road (crossing), then to Sewer through the link road & at 1915 hrs, he reached Khurhama Bus-Stand, where he halted till 2010 hrs, waiting for Isha Azaan, so that the street gets de-peopled, making it convenient to kill himself. As people left for Taraweeh, he drove his vehicle further to Her-Khurhama near a Transformer, where he halted the vehicle. There, out of mental anguish due to domestic issues with his wife, he suffocated Uzma for around 2-3 minutes, as a result of which Uzma died on spot. The incident happened at around 2020 hrs.

With the dead-body of Uzma, Iqbal drove back to Harden Crossing, where he parked his vehicle to the side, and with the dead body of Uzma in his arms, he walked to the left towards Tin-Shed (Power-Project) and therefrom he stealthily reached the fire-wood shed next to his uncle’s house. (Around 2030 hrs)

Iqbal placed the dead body in the fire-wood shed in supine position (chest facing upwards) and then using the knife he slit her throat, so that the inmates of the houses adjacent to the fire-wood shed are put to blame, saving his skin. Since the knife wasn’t quite sharp, and his hands were trembling out of fear and remorse, when he placed the knife on the throat and began to cut, it slide down & the throat was slit below the first mark. Blood gushed out and its spatters got on his hands, sleeves and the bottom part of his pants, as he was in bent-position with the hands and legs close to the dead body, while carrying out the inhumane act of slitting the throat. (Around 2040 hrs)

Iqbal left the crime scene, and then cleaned the knife and his hands in the stagnated water outside the fire-wood shed, next to the bathroom. Then he proceeded to the vehicle, and parked it at its usual location. Thereafter, he left for home, where he kept the knife back into the kitchen, and put on his Pheran. But on seeing him without Uzma, panic gripped the family and the family began searching for Uzma, and they also got three Masjids to announce the missing of Uzma over loud-speaker, at around 2115 hrs.

Iqbal along-with few other persons reached PP Khurhama in his vehicle to lodge missing report of Uzma.