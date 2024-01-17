SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly raping his daughter in Rajouri district of Jammu region.

An official said that the accused has been identified as Mohammad Bashir Chowdhary son of Syed Mohammad resident of Panglar village of Khawas Rajouri.

He said that action was taken based on a complaint received by Police Post Teryath in which it came to the fore that a girl aged 17 years had been sexually abused by her father.

The accused has been arrested by police and further proceedings warranted under law have been initiated.

The incident has triggered anger among people in the region who are demanding strict action against the accused. (KDC)

