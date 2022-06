This is to inform that Abdul Sattar Tantray S/O Late Ghulam Qadir Tantray R/O Rajbagh Srinagar, (at present Lane 10, Aribagh, Nowgam), passed away after brief illness on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 (22 Dhuʻl-Qiʻdah, 1443 AH). (Inna lillahi wa inna illaihi raajioon). The congregational fateh khawani will be observed on Saturday (June 25) at the family’s ancestral graveyard near Zaindar Sahab shrine at Zaindar Mohalla in Habba Kadal, Srinagar.

Bereaved family

Contact: 7006508945, 7006257465