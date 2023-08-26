A pedestrian died while two others were injured after being hit by a vehicle near Umarabad HMT area of Srinagar on Saturday morning.

Ali Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Parihaspora, along with Mohammad Iqbal Mir and his wife, were injured when a car struck them while they were crossing the road near Jehangeer bakery in Umarabad this morning

They said all the injured were rushed to JVC hospital for treatment, where Ali Mohammad Bhat was declared brought dead on arrival. However, the condition of the couple is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.