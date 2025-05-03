Farooq Abdullah Visits Family of Pahalgam Braveheart

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday visited the family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who lost his life while protecting tourists during the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people, mostly visitors dead.

Dr Farooq handed over one-month basic salary of concerned Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Pahalgam, Altaf Kaloo to Adil’s father, Hyder Shah at his residence in Pahalgam.

The father of Pahalgam braveheart thanked Dr Farooq Abdullah and other leaders for expressing solidarity with them and sharing their pain.

Meanwhile, talking to the reporters, Dr Farooq while reacting to the query, said that it is the time to review Indus Water Treaty, saying that the people are facing water crisis despite J&K having huge water resources.

“We have been saying it for a long to review Indus Water Treaty. We are facing immense hardships due to this Treaty. We are facing water crisis despite having our own rivers. We don’t ask to stop water to them (Pakistan), but we too have a right on it,” he said.

He added that Jammu has been facing immense water crisis. “We tried to provide water to Jammu residents from Chenab. But World Bank didn’t help us by saying that it falls under Indus Water Treaty. It is a time to bring water from Chenab to Jammu,” he said.

“We have been facing power crisis. We can generate thousands of MegaWatts of electricity from these rivers. We can never remain deprived of electricity. We need to rectify these issues,” Dr Abdullah said

He also added that the biggest message today is that the tourists are not scared and have defeated the illl designs of the perpetrators of Pahalgam attack.

“The people who wanted to spread fear have lost. The terrorists involved in the act have lost. It has been proven today that we are not going to get scared. Kashmir was and will always be a part of India,” he said—(KNO)