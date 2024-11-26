Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Party Leaders Arrive in Madina for Umrah

Senior National Conference leaders, including Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Chief. Minister Omar Abdullah, along with Nasir Wani, Javed Dar, Tanvir Sadiq, and Mushtaq Guroo, have reached the holy city of Madina as part of their pilgrimage to perform Umrah. The delegation embarked on this spiritual journey to visit the sacred cities of Madina and Mecca.

During their stay in Madina, they prayed at Masjid-e-Nabawi, seeking guidance, mercy, and peace for all the people of Jammu and Kashmir.