Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Party Leaders Arrive in Madina for Umrah

WhatsApp Image 2024 11 26 at 11.31.12 393c91cb

Senior National Conference leaders, including Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Chief. Minister Omar Abdullah, along with Nasir Wani, Javed Dar, Tanvir Sadiq, and Mushtaq Guroo, have reached the holy city of Madina as part of their pilgrimage to perform Umrah. The delegation embarked on this spiritual journey to visit the sacred cities of Madina and Mecca.

During their stay in Madina, they prayed at Masjid-e-Nabawi, seeking guidance, mercy, and peace for all the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Share This Article
Avatar of
By
Follow:
A Newspaper company in Kashmir
Previous Article JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024 JKSSB Releases Admit Cards for Jammu and Kashmir Constable Recruitment Exam
Next Article o0b3v6l4 students generic 625x300 08 December 23 Explained: The ‘One Nation, One Subscription’ Central Scheme
Leave a Comment