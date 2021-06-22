Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti to attend PM Modi’s all-party meet

The Gupkar alliance of six Jammu and Kashmir political parties has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation for an all-party meeting on June 24.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the alliance in Srinagar.

The meeting, which took place at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah’s residence here, was convened to decide the alliance’s strategy over the invitation for an all-party meeting.

Abdullah said that he will attend the meeting along with PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting with all political parties from Jammu and Kashmir on June 24 as part of the Centre’s initiatives to bolster political processes, including holding assembly elections, in the union territory.

The meeting — the first such exercise since the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and its bifurcation into union territories in August 2019 — is likely to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central leaders.