Farooq Abdullah hospitalised days after testing Covid-19 positive

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was hospitalized on Saturday a few days after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar,” Omar Abdullah, his son, tweeted.

“Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support & their prayers,” Omar, National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister of J&K tweeted.

On March 30, Farooq, who is Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, tested positive for the virus, four weeks after getting covid-19 vaccine jab.

Abdullah, 85, was given the first dose of the vaccine at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura on March 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Farooq Abdullah, a speedy recovery.

“Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Farooq Abdullah Ji. Also praying for your and the entire family’s good health @OmarAbdullah,” he tweeted.

Omar promptly replied to him, saying, “My father and the rest of the family join me in thanking you for your wishes and prayers @narendramodi ji.”

Former chief ministers N Chandrababu Naidu and Mehbooba Mufti, among others, also wished for Farooq’s speedy recovery.