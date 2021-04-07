Powerful journalism on tap - Download The Kashmir Monitor app.
Farooq Abdullah again tests positive for COVID19

Srinagar: The National Conference president and incumbent parliamentarian from Srinagar constituency Dr Farooq Abdullah, who is admitted at SKIMS Soura has again tested positive for Covid-19.

Official sources said that Farooq Abdullah has once again tested positive for Covid-19.

 

Earlier, Farooq Abdullah had tested positive on March 30 and was under home isolation for some days, however, on April 3 he was shifted to SKIMS Soura for “better monitoring”.

The news about Dr Farooq being tested positive for Covid-19 was shared by his son and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah on his official Twitter account—(KNO)

