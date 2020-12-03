Farmers’ protests: Badal returns Padma award

New Delhi : Akali Dal stalwart Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan in protest against farm laws.

Several former sportspersons including Padma Shri and Arjuna awardees have extended their support to the agitating farmers and said they will return their awards in protest against the “force’ used against the protesters en route to Delhi.

Among them are Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee wrestler Kartar Singh, Arjuna awardee basketball player Sajjan Singh Cheema and Arjuna awardee hockey player Rajbir Kaur.

They said they will proceed to Delhi on December 5 and will place their awards outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

They slammed the Centre and Haryana government for using water cannons and teargas against the protesting farmers to stop them from going to Delhi.

“We are the children of farmers and they have been holding peaceful agitation for the last several months. Not even a single incident of violence took place.

