Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the farmers, who suffered immense losses due to the untimely snowfall, will get the all possible assistance from the government.

“The government will provide all possible assistance to the farmers who suffered losses due to untimely snowfall,” Sinha said while talking to media persons after inaugurating Apple Festival at SKICC here, adding that a committee has been constituted in this regard, who has been asked come up with the exact figure of losses.

He said that the festival he inaugurated today is a good beginning. He also said Agriculture and allied sectors especially horticulture is contributing to a large extent in terms of development of Jammu and Kashmir. Sinha also said that the produce of apple will be increased by 10 per cent in the next three years—(KNO)