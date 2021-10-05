Famous Chemist among three killed in multiple shooting incidents across Kashmir

Srinagar: Barely two days after the killing of two civilians in Srinagar, unknown gunmen killed a famous Chemist and a non-J&K vendor in two separate attacks in the city and also in northern district of Bandipora where a Sumo driver was killed.

Official sources told that unknown gunmen fired at a famous chemist Bindroo, 68, when he was at his shop near Iqbal Park area of Srinagar, at around 7 pm.

They said that Bindroo, was bleeding profusely, and was shifted to nearby SMHS hospital, but he died on the way.“Bindroo had multiple bullet injuries. He was brought dead to the hospital,” Dr Kanwaljeet Singh, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, Srinagar, told.

Kashmir zone police tweeted that “militants fired at the owner of Bindroo Medicate namely Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park, Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Area has been cordoned off and search for militants is going on.

”At around 7:45 pm, unknown gunmen struck in Lalbazar area of Srinagar and shot dead a non-J&K vendor. A police official said that the gunmen, suspected to be militants, shot at a road-side vendor, who died on the spot. Police identified the slain was Virender Paswan, a resident of Bihar, present living in a rented accommodation at Alamgari Bazar area of old city.

Today’s killing is third since October 2 when unknown gunmen killed a civilian Abdul Majid Guroo, a resident of Chattabal and also another civilian Muhammad Shafi Dar, a resident of Batamaloo in Srinagar. While police was laying cordon in Iqbal Park and Alamgari Bazar areas of city, unknown gunmen shot at unknown gunmen shot dead another civilian at Shahgund, Hajin area of northern district of Bandipora at around 8 pm.

Block Medical Officer Hajin Dr Aijaz Ahmed told that Muhammad Shafi alias Sonu was brought dead to the Community Health Centre Sumbal. Sources said that slain was president of Sumo drivers Association Naidkhai.

“He had gone to Shahgund to meet his relative,” they said. Meanwhile, police cordoned the area and launched a manhunt to nab the attackers. Pertinently, all three civilians were killed within a span of just one hour—(KNO)