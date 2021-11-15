A family in Delhi celebrated the reopening of schools in a grand way by hiring a band as they dropped their child to school.

A video of the family rejoicing the resumption of offline classes has gone viral on social media.

In it, one can see the band performing outside the school premises as the family has apparently arrived to drop their child.

Smile moment of the day



Outside Springdales School Dhaula Kuan

Family is so happy to send kids to school

The joyous moment was captured by other parents who had come to drop their kids to the school.

Netizens who shared the video claimed it was recorded outside the Springdales School located in Dhaula Kuan locality of the national capital.

Schools in Delhi reopened for all classes from November 1 onwards. The decision was taken in view of the dwindling COVID-19 infection rate in the city. A cap of 50 percent on seating capacity has been imposed for junior classes.