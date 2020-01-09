Fallout of internet gag: Class X result now just SMS away

Srinagar, Jan 8: Forget internet, class 10 result will now be just an SMS (Short Messaging Services) away in Kashmir.

Thanks to Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), this year the result will be sent to the candidates via SMS to overcome the roadblock created by internet shutdown.

Post abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir has witnessed longest ever internet clampdown. One such hurdle was created when the officials found it difficult to digitize the results in absence of internet.

After threadbare discussions JKBOSE decided to deliver the results through SMS.

“Before announcing results, we will issue a notice through print and electronic media. A phone number will be given out on which every student can message his/her enrollment number to get their results,” Joint Secretary Secrecy, Arif Akhoon, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Besides, he said, JKBOSE will upload results on their official website. “People who have access to internet can get results from our website also,” he said.

Akhoon said that more gazettes will be published this year and made available in every district for the convenience of students .

Another official at JKBOSE said that they have already completed the result procedure but due to the unavailability of internet it could not be uploaded.

“Earlier we had planned to publish results in newspapers, but the plan was not found feasible since it would have occupied at least 30-50 pages. So we dropped the idea,” he said.

The official said that non-availability of internet services has made declaration of result complicated process.

SMS service however has failed to cheer the students having either prepaid mobiles or living in far flung areas. Around 65000 students from Kashmir appeared in the class 10th examination which commenced on October 29 and culminated on November 16 last year.